KJ Martin News: Available to debut Friday
Martin (reconditioning) is listed as available for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Martin is available to make his Jazz debut after missing significant time due to a stress reaction in his left foot and reconditioning. The 24-year-old last played Dec. 23 as a member of the Sixers, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he's limited during his debut. Martin averaged 6.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 20.0 minutes per game over 24 appearances with Philadelphia.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now