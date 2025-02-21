KJ Martin News: Available to debut Friday

Martin (reconditioning) is listed as available for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Martin is available to make his Jazz debut after missing significant time due to a stress reaction in his left foot and reconditioning. The 24-year-old last played Dec. 23 as a member of the Sixers, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he's limited during his debut. Martin averaged 6.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 20.0 minutes per game over 24 appearances with Philadelphia.