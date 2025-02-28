Fantasy Basketball
KJ Martin News: Coming off bench Friday

Published on February 28, 2025

Martin is not in Utah's starting lineup against Minnesota on Friday.

Martin and Brice Sensabaugh will retreat to the bench Friday due to John Collins (back) and Collin Sexton (ankle) both returning from injuries. Martin has started in Utah's last three games, and over that span he has averaged 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 30.3 minutes per contest while shooting 53.8 percent from the field.

