KJ Martin News: Cracks rotation in team debut

Martin (foot) tallied two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one steal and one block across 16 minutes in Friday's 130-107 loss to the Thunder.

Martin saw his first game action since Dec. 23, which came as a member of the 76ers. The fifth-year forward had been out for more than a month with a left foot stress reaction, but he appeared to be close to full health before the 76ers traded him Feb. 5 to the Pistons, who shipped him to Utah a day later. The Jazz gave Martin some additional time to adjust to his new surroundings and get reconditioned before the 24-year-old finally made his team debut coming out of the All-Star break. While his production wasn't noteworthy, Martin was included in the rotation ahead of both Brice Sensabaugh and Johnny Juzang, neither of whom played in coach's decisions. Martin could see his minutes pick up in Saturday's game against the Rockets if the Jazz elect to rest one or both of Lauri Markkanen and John Collins in the second leg of a back-to-back set.