KJ Martin News: Getting green light

Martin (elbow) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Martin has been cleared to suit up after missing four straight games, and he may be thrust right into the starting lineup, as Lauri Markkanen (illness) and John Collins (ankle) are both out. Martin has played at least 26 minutes 12 times this season, averaging 10.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 stocks during those contests.