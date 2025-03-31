Fantasy Basketball
KJ Martin News: Joins first unit against Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Martin is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Charlotte, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

The Jazz are sending out a smaller starting lineup Monday, with Martin usurping Oscar Tshiebwe. Through eight outings with the first unit since joining the Jazz, Martin has averaged 8.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes.

