KJ Martin News: Joins first unit against Charlotte

Martin is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Charlotte, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

The Jazz are sending out a smaller starting lineup Monday, with Martin usurping Oscar Tshiebwe. Through eight outings with the first unit since joining the Jazz, Martin has averaged 8.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes.