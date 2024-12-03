Fantasy Basketball
KJ Martin News: Nears double figures in first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Martin logged nine points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 110-104 victory over Charlotte.

Martin got his first starting nod of the season Tuesday, ending one point short of the double-digit mark in limited time in the start five. Martin has seen his production and playing time improve over the last few outings, scoring at least eight points in three straight contests.

KJ Martin
Philadelphia 76ers
