KJ Martin

KJ Martin News: Not on injury report for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 5:18pm

Martin (foot/recently traded) is not listed on Utah's injury report for Friday's game against the Suns.

Martin is not listed on the club's initial injury report after being traded to Utah on Thursday. However, the 24-year-old hasn't played since Dec. 23 due to a left foot stress reaction, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he is eventually added to the injury report for Friday's contest.

KJ Martin
Utah Jazz
