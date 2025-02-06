KJ Martin News: Not on injury report for Friday
Martin (foot/recently traded) is not listed on Utah's injury report for Friday's game against the Suns.
Martin is not listed on the club's initial injury report after being traded to Utah on Thursday. However, the 24-year-old hasn't played since Dec. 23 due to a left foot stress reaction, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he is eventually added to the injury report for Friday's contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now