KJ Martin News: Not starting vs. Houston

Martin is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Martin started in the loss to the Hornets on Monday, tallying five points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes of action, but he'll head back to the bench for this one. He's averaging only 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds per game in nine games off the bench since the All-Star break, so he's not expected to generate a massive impact in most formats.