KJ Martin News: Returns with six-point game

Martin (elbow) recorded six points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 19 minutes in Sunday's 120-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

Martin made his return after missing the Jazz's last four games due to elbow bursitis, but even though Lauri Markkanen (illness) sat out a third straight contest, head coach Will Hardy elected to bring Martin off the bench. Starters Kyle Filipowski (29 minutes) and Walker Kessler (31 minutes) ended up seeing the bulk of the playing time in the frontcourt, resulting in Martin having to settle for a light role. Unless he can capture a consistent 25-plus-minute role, Martin will likely struggle to provide enough value to warrant rostering outside of deeper leagues.