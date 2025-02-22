KJ Martin News: Scores 11 points Saturday

Martin provided 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 victory over the Rockets.

Playing in just his second game for the Jazz since being traded by the 76ers on Feb. 5, Martin was thrust into the starting lineup Saturday due to the absences of Jordan Clarkson (foot) and Collin Sexton (ankle). It was the first time Martin reached double-digit points since Dec. 13, and he was one of six Jazz players to reach that mark in Saturday's win. It remains to be seen whether Martin will stay in Utah's starting five for Monday's game against Portland.