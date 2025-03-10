Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
KJ Martin headshot

KJ Martin News: Season-high workload Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 8:57am

Martin contributed 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Sunday's 126-122 loss to the 76ers.

The 36 minutes represented Martin's biggest workload of the season, and the fifth-year forward may finally be 100 percent after missing nearly two months due to a stress reaction in his left foot that he developed just before Christmas. He's started eight of the last nine games while Lauri Markkanen (back) and John Collins (back) have been on the shelf. While Martin has averaged a modest 8.8 points, 4.1 boards, 1.4 assists and 0.7 threes in 27.0 minutes over that stretch, he can find another gear if he can stay healthy.

KJ Martin
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now