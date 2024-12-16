Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
KJ Martin headshot

KJ Martin News: Starting Monday vs. Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Martin is in the 76ers' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Hornets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Martin will make his fourth start of the regular season Monday and his third of December. He has scored at least 11 points in four of his last six games, and over that span he has averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 25.3 minutes per game.

KJ Martin
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now