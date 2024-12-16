KJ Martin News: Starting Monday vs. Charlotte

Martin is in the 76ers' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Hornets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Martin will make his fourth start of the regular season Monday and his third of December. He has scored at least 11 points in four of his last six games, and over that span he has averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 25.3 minutes per game.