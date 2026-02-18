KJ Simpson Injury: Inks two-way deal with Nuggets
The Nuggets signed Simpson (hip) to a two-way contract Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Denver converted Spencer Jones' two-way contract to a standard deal earlier Wednesday, and they've filled the vacated two-way slot with Simpson. Simpson, the 42nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, had spent his entire career with the Hornets before being waived Feb. 6. He appeared in 14 NBA games this season, averaging 6.0 points, 2.5 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 15.9 minutes. Before being waived by Charlotte, Simpson had been tending to a hip injury.
