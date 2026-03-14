KJ Simpson Injury: Sits out G League game with ankle
Simpson was inactive Friday in the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 96-91 loss to the Maine Celtics due to an ankle injury.
The two-way player will continue to travel with the Gold while he manages the injury, as the Nuggets are listing him out for Saturday's game in Los Angeles against the Lakers. With Denver currently at full strength in the backcourt, Simpson will likely continue to see most of his opportunities in the G League for the foreseeable future.
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