KJ Simpson News: Across-the-board production

Simpson totaled 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 110-106 victory over Utah.

Simpson started for the third straight game, delivering another intriguing performance. With LaMelo Ball having been ruled out for the season due to ankle and wrist injuries, Simpson appears to have secured the starting role. Over the past three games, he has averaged 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.