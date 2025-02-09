KJ Simpson News: Back in starting lineup

Simpson will start Sunday's game against the Pistons.

With LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Nick Smith (back) both sitting out the first game of a back-to-back set, Simpson and Seth Curry slide into the starting lineup. Simpson started against the Bucks on Wednesday and posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal over 28 minutes during the Hornets' 112-102 loss