KJ Simpson headshot

KJ Simpson News: Back in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Simpson will start Sunday's game against the Pistons.

With LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Nick Smith (back) both sitting out the first game of a back-to-back set, Simpson and Seth Curry slide into the starting lineup. Simpson started against the Bucks on Wednesday and posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal over 28 minutes during the Hornets' 112-102 loss

