KJ Simpson News: Balanced outing in starting lineup
Simpson had 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-102 loss to the Pistons.
Simpson entered the starting lineup Sunday due to injuries with a few Hornets players, putting forth a balanced performance including handing out a team-high assist mark in a losing effort. Simpson reached double figures in scoring for the forth time this season, including in three straight outings.
