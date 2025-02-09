Fantasy Basketball
KJ Simpson headshot

KJ Simpson News: Balanced outing in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Simpson had 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-102 loss to the Pistons.

Simpson entered the starting lineup Sunday due to injuries with a few Hornets players, putting forth a balanced performance including handing out a team-high assist mark in a losing effort. Simpson reached double figures in scoring for the forth time this season, including in three straight outings.

KJ Simpson
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
