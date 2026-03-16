KJ Simpson News: Big G League performance in return

Simpson (ankle) notched 31 points (11-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals across 41 minutes in Sunday's 131-125 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Simpson avoided a long absence after being left out of the previous G League game because of an ankle injury. The guard, who is under a two-way contract with the Nuggets, should be available for upcoming games but may see most of his opportunities in G League play. His 31 points in Sunday's clash were a season high and increased his average to 16.9 points per game, counting his time with the Gold and a previous stint with the Greensboro Swarm.