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KJ Simpson News: Big outing in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Simpson posted 31 points (10-20 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists, two rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes Saturday in the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 119-111 win over the South Bay Lakers.

Through seven appearances with the Gold, the two-way player is averaging 15.4 points, 5.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 36.1 minutes per contest. Simpson has rejoined the Nuggets ahead of Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, but he's listed as one of the team's three inactive players for the contest.

KJ Simpson
Denver Nuggets
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