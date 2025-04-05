KJ Simpson News: Decent stat line in loss

Simpson provided 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 125-102 loss to the Kings.

Simpson has claimed the role of starting point guard once LaMelo Ball was shut down for the rest of the season due to wrist and ankle injuries. While his numbers haven't set the world on fire, he's looking competent while handling a more significant responsibility on offense. Simpson has scored in double digits in three of his last five starts, averaging 11.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. The lack of efficiency could be an issue, though, as he's shooting just 39.3 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from deep in that span.