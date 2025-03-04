KJ Simpson News: Efficient in G League victory

Simpson recorded 34 points (11-16 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Simpson's efficient shooting helped him post a team-high 34 points during Tuesday's victory. The two-way player is averaging 21.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 35.3 minutes across his eight G League appearances this season.