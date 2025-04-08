KJ Simpson News: Ejected from game Tuesday
Simpson was assessed with a Flagrant-2 foul and ejected from Tuesday's game versus the Grizzlies with 1:10 remaining in the second quarter after clipping Jaylen Wells mid-air, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
While Simpson's foul appeared to be inadvertent, he caused a potential injury to Wells due to falling to the floor awkwardly. Simpson will finish Tuesday's contest with seven points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now