KJ Simpson headshot

KJ Simpson News: Flirts with triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Simpson had eight points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 110-104 loss to the 76ers.

Simpson was the first player off the Charlotte bench and nearly triple-doubled as he posted career-high marks in assists (9) and rebounds (6). The Hornets are very shorthanded right now, so the No. 42 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft could get an extended look if Tuesday's performance was any indication.

KJ Simpson
Charlotte Hornets
