KJ Simpson News: Hands out eight dimes in spot start

Simpson produced 10 points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 141-106 loss to the Thunder.

Simpson got the start Friday due to the absence of LaMelo Ball (ankle), and he thrived as a playmaker while ending just one assist away from matching his season-high mark in that department. Simpson has proven he can handle decent minutes if needed, as he's logged 25 or more minutes on 11 different occasions, but his fantasy upside is tied to Ball's availability. If Ball is available for Sunday's matchup against the Heat, Simpson wouldn't have a lot of fantasy appeal across all formats.