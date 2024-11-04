Fantasy Basketball
KJ Simpson News: Logs first career minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 4, 2024 at 11:37pm

Simpson produced two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across seven minutes during Monday's 114-93 loss to Minnesota.

Simpson played seven minutes in the loss, stepping onto an NBA court for the first time in a regular-season game. The Hornets were never in the contest, allowing their second and third units to see some extra playing time. It is a momentous occasion for any rookie when they first get a taste of what it's like to play in the NBA, but that is where the news ends given Simpson is far from being an every-night part of the rotation.

