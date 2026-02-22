KJ Simpson News: Makes team debut
Simpson (hip) tallied three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), four assists and one rebound across seven minutes Friday in Denver's 157-103 win over Portland.
After Simpson inked a two-way deal over the All-Star break, the Nuggets put the second-year point guard to work right away in their first game of the second half. Simpson still wasn't part of the rotation in the win, as he didn't check into the game until the 7:22 mark in the fourth quarter, when Denver had already built a 42-point lead. The appearance was Simpson's first at the NBA or G League level since Jan. 17, as he had missed time with a left hip flexor strain before the Hornets waived him Feb. 6.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring KJ Simpson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2924 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2825 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 1866 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 1272 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring KJ Simpson See More