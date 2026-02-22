KJ Simpson News: Makes team debut

Simpson (hip) tallied three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), four assists and one rebound across seven minutes Friday in Denver's 157-103 win over Portland.

After Simpson inked a two-way deal over the All-Star break, the Nuggets put the second-year point guard to work right away in their first game of the second half. Simpson still wasn't part of the rotation in the win, as he didn't check into the game until the 7:22 mark in the fourth quarter, when Denver had already built a 42-point lead. The appearance was Simpson's first at the NBA or G League level since Jan. 17, as he had missed time with a left hip flexor strain before the Hornets waived him Feb. 6.