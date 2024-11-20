KJ Simpson News: Posts strong final line in G League

Simpson recorded 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes Wednesday in the G League Greensboro Swarm's 98-96 win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Simpson bounced back following a nine-point showing Friday, though he still hasn't been able to lock in from beyond the arc, where he's now just 1-for-17 over his last three appearances. The 22-year-old also led the Swarm in assists and tallied a steal for the fourth G League outing in a row. Simpson is on a two-way deal with the Hornets but has made just one seven-minute appearance at the NBA level so far this season.