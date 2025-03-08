KJ Simpson News: Records team high in G League

Simpson logged 32 points (12-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during Friday's 118-107 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Simpson finished as the club's leading scorer while posting his third 30-plus-point outing in 18 G League outings. The two-way point guard has recorded a DNP in nine of the parent club's last 11 outings after averaging 26.5 minutes per game in eight consecutive appearances from Jan. 29 to Feb. 10. He is averaging 20.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.6 steals across 35.7 minutes per game in the G League.