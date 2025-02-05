KJ Simpson News: Scores 15 points in first start

Simpson tallied 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal over 28 minutes during the Hornets' 112-102 loss to the Bucks.

Simpson got the first start of his NBA career Wednesday due to Vasilije Micic being ruled out with an ankle injury. Simpson took advantage of the opportunity, connecting on three threes for the first time this season while finishing tied with Miles Bridges as the Hornets' second-leading scorer behind Nick Smith (22). Simpson could start against the Spurs on Friday if Micic is not cleared to play.