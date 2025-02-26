KJ Simpson News: Scores 16 points in spot start

Simpson registered 16 points (7-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 128-92 loss to the Warriors.

Simpson drew the start at point guard with LaMelo Ball (ankle), and the rookie responded with his best scoring total of the season. The Colorado product was beginning to see more time before the All-Star break, but Ball's return to action kept him off the floor for five consecutive games. Simpson has only appeared in 22 games, so he is well below his current contract restrictions and should remain with the team until the end of the season.