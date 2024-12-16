KJ Simpson News: Scores 26 in G League loss Monday

Simpson racked up 26 points (11-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and three steals across 40 minutes in Monday's 123-117 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Simpson led the Swarm in points, assists and steals while logging his season-high mark in scoring. The two-way guard also sank a team-high four three-pointers, and he finished with a plus-1 point differential in the loss.