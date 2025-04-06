Fantasy Basketball
KJ Simpson News: Season best outing in defeat

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 5:18pm

Simpson contributed 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 131-117 loss to the Bulls.

Simpson provided a lift to Charlotte on both ends of the floor Sunday, but notably on offense by leading all Hornets in assists while finishing second on the team in scoring. Simpson also shined defensively, swiping a team-high-tying pair of steals. He set a new season high in scoring while posting his fourth outing with seven or more assists.

KJ Simpson
Charlotte Hornets
