KJ Simpson News: Tallies 18 points in G League loss

Simpson produced 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and two steals over 28 minutes Friday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 115-104 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Simpson finished the night second on his team in scoring behind Jaylen Sims' 23-point performance, marking the Colorado product's 11th consecutive appearance in double figures. Simpson has also been a factor across the board for the Swarm during the regular season, now averaging 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists through 13 appearances.