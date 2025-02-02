KJ Simpson News: Tallies eight assists in loss

Simpson logged eight points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and eight assists across 27 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Simpson provided the Hornets with a viable backup point guard option, something that could turn into a more sizeable role should Vasilije Micic be forced to the sideline after suffering an ankle injury in the loss. Simpson's overall game translates relatively well on the defensive end, while the assists are an interesting wrinkle that could afford him some playmaking opportunities.