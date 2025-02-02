Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
KJ Simpson headshot

KJ Simpson News: Tallies eight assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Simpson logged eight points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and eight assists across 27 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Simpson provided the Hornets with a viable backup point guard option, something that could turn into a more sizeable role should Vasilije Micic be forced to the sideline after suffering an ankle injury in the loss. Simpson's overall game translates relatively well on the defensive end, while the assists are an interesting wrinkle that could afford him some playmaking opportunities.

KJ Simpson
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now