KJ Simpson headshot

KJ Simpson News: Transferred to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 3:24pm

The Hornets transferred Simpson to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Friday.

Simpson will join the Swarm for Saturday's game against the Westchester Knicks, meaning he won't be available for the Hornets' game against the Wizards on Saturday. The two-way guard has averaged 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists across 27.9 minutes per contest in his last 10 outings (four starts) with the parent club.

