Klay Thompson Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Thompson (hip) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against Charlotte.

Thompson was previously listed as questionable for this contest, but it appears that the team will err on the side of caution. Caleb Martin, who is probable with a back issue, could see extended minutes along with Khris Middleton on the wings.

