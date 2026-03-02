Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 12:56pm

Thompson is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to a right adductor contusion.

Thompson figures to test out the issue during pregame warmups before Dallas reaches a decision on his status. The veteran sharpshooter's potential absence would free up some extra playing time for Brandon Williams and Caleb Martin (back), making both decent streaming candidates in this case.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Klay Thompson See More
