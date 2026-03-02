Klay Thompson Injury: Iffy for Tuesday
Thompson is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to a right adductor contusion.
Thompson figures to test out the issue during pregame warmups before Dallas reaches a decision on his status. The veteran sharpshooter's potential absence would free up some extra playing time for Brandon Williams and Caleb Martin (back), making both decent streaming candidates in this case.
