Klay Thompson Injury: Leaves early Sunday
Thompson won't return to Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a right adductor contusion.
Thompson sustained the injury in the second quarter before being ruled out for the remainder of the game. He concludes the contest with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and one assist in 14 minutes.
