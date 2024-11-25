Fantasy Basketball
Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Thompson (foot) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks.

Thompson is battling Plantar Fasciitis in his left foot, which typically requires rest and maintenance. This questionable designation comes from the official injury report, so there's no word on the severity yet. If Thompson can't play Monday, the Mavericks could turn to Spencer Dinwiddie, Naji Marshall, Quentin Grimes and Jaden Hardy to fill the void.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
