Klay Thompson Injury: Out Sunday

Thompson (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Portland.

Thompson will miss a fourth straight game due to left foot plantar fasciitis. Naji Marshall (illness) and Dereck Lively (knee) have already been ruled out, while Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Luka Doncic (wrist) are questionable, so Dallas may be extremely shorthanded Sunday. Thompson's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against Memphis.