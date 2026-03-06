Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson Injury: Probable for Friday's matchup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Thompson is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Celtics due to a right adductor contusion.

Thompson appears likely to suit up for the second half of Dallas' back-to-back set after an explosive return to action Thursday. In his first game back from a one-game absence, the veteran sharpshooter caught fire, knocking down a season-high seven three-pointers on his way to 24 points in 26 minutes. While the Mavericks are listing him as probable to manage the adductor issue, his high-level production against Orlando suggests he is moving well.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Klay Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Klay Thompson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago