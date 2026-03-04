Klay Thompson Injury: Probable for Thursday

Thompson is probable for Thursday's game against the Magic due to a right adductor contusion.

The veteran sharpshooter looks to be on the verge of returning from a one-game absence. Thompson has averaged 10.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.5 three-pointers in 20.6 minutes per game in his last six outings, shooting 40.5 percent from three-point land.