Klay Thompson Injury: Questionable Tuesday

Thompson (foot) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Thompson has been sidelined for the Mavericks' last four games due to left foot plantar fasciitis. With Kyrie Irving (shoulder) available for Tuesday's NBA Cup game, Jaden Hardy and Quentin Grimes would be the top candidates to be in Dallas' starting lineup if Thompson is unable to play.