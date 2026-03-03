Klay Thompson Injury: Ruled out Tuesday
Thompson has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to a right adductor contusion.
Thompson will be held out of Tuesday's contest after picking up the adductor injury in Sunday's loss to the Thunder. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday against Orlando. In the meantime, Caleb Martin, Khris Middleton and AJ Johnson are candidates to see an uptick in minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Klay Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Klay Thompson See More