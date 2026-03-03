Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Thompson has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to a right adductor contusion.

Thompson will be held out of Tuesday's contest after picking up the adductor injury in Sunday's loss to the Thunder. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday against Orlando. In the meantime, Caleb Martin, Khris Middleton and AJ Johnson are candidates to see an uptick in minutes.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Klay Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Klay Thompson See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago