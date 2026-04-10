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Klay Thompson Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 2:57pm

Thompson (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs.

Thompson was a late addition to the injury report and will miss Dallas' penultimate game of the season. With the veteran wing sidelined, John Poulakidas, Khris Middleton and AJ Johnson are candidates to see increased minutes. Thompson's final chance to suit up this season will come Sunday against the Bulls.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
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