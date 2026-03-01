Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson Injury: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Thompson will not return to Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a right adductor contusion.

Thompson sustained the injury in the second quarter before being ruled out for the remainder of the game. He concludes the contest with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and one assist in 14 minutes. AJ Johnson could see an expanded role with Thompson out.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Klay Thompson
