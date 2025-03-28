Klay Thompson News: Another low-scoring effort

Thompson recorded 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and four rebounds across 26 minutes during Thursday's 101-92 victory over Orlando.

Thompson failed to reach the 15-point mark for the third straight game, and for the fifth time in his previous seven, so there's no doubt the veteran sharpshooter has been struggling of late. Even though he posted a solid shooting line in this win, shooting 50 percent from the floor and from beyond the arc, the Mavericks need him to score at a higher rate, particularly with how depleted they are in terms of depth. Thompson is averaging 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.