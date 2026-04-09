Klay Thompson News: Available for Friday
Thompson (rest) will play Friday against the Spurs.
Thompson received a rest day Wednesday against the Suns, but he'll be back on the court Friday after being omitted from the team's injury report. The veteran forward is averaging 10.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists over his last five appearances, all off the bench.
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