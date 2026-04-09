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Klay Thompson News: Available for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Thompson (rest) will play Friday against the Spurs.

Thompson received a rest day Wednesday against the Suns, but he'll be back on the court Friday after being omitted from the team's injury report. The veteran forward is averaging 10.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists over his last five appearances, all off the bench.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
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