Klay Thompson News: Available for Thursday's game
Thompson (adductor) is available for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Thompson sat out of Tuesday's loss to Charlotte due to a right adductor contusion, but the veteran sharpshooter has been given the green light to return for Thursday's contest. He has averaged 10.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.8 threes over 20.2 minutes per game since the All-Star break.
