Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Thompson (adductor) is available for Friday's game against Boston.

Thompson will shed his probable tag due to a right adductor contusion and suit up for a second consecutive contest. The veteran wing has averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 three-pointers, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.2 minutes per game over six outings since the All-Star break.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Klay Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Klay Thompson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago